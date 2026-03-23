‘Incredibly exciting’: Sanya Malhotra on headlining romantic thriller ‘Sundar Poonam’

Actors Sanya Malhotra, Aditya Rawal and Aditya Seal have teamed up for Bhakshak director Pulkit’s upcoming film Sundar Poonam.

According to a release issued by production banner Abundantia Entertainment, Sundar Poonam is a gripping romantic thriller with a layered narrative that moves from the stunning, snow-capped landscapes of Kashmir to the stark, scorching deserts of Rajasthan.

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“On their idyllic honeymoon in Kashmir, a newlywed couple goes missing, unravelling a chilling truth about Poonam, the bride, whose obsessive love story, twisted past and shocking secrets pull everyone around her into a deadly spiral,” reads the film’s official logline.

The film, written by Jyotsana Nath and Pulkit, is produced by Kumar Taurani and Vikram Malhotra. It is a Tips Films Limited and Abundantia Entertainment production.

Sundar Poonam is set to premiere on Prime Video later this year.

Speaking about the project, Sanya said, “Sundar Poonam is an incredibly exciting film for me as it brings me face-to-face with one of the most challenging roles I’ve taken on so far. It pushes me into an unexplored space as an actor. The character is layered, intense, and emotionally demanding, which instantly drew me in.”

“Inspired by chilling true events, the story is both compelling and entertaining. I am excited to collaborate with Pulkit, whose work I have deeply admired, to bring this brilliant story to life,” added Vikram Malhotra, Founder and CEO of Abundantia Entertainment.

Sanya, 34, will also be seen in Vivek Das Chaudhary’s Toaster, alongside Rajkummar Rao.