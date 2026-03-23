MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 23 March 2026

‘Incredibly exciting’: Sanya Malhotra on headlining romantic thriller ‘Sundar Poonam’

Directed by Pulkit, the Abundantia Entertainment production is set to hit Prime Video soon

Entertainment Web Desk Published 23.03.26, 02:52 PM
Sanya Malhotra in ‘Sundar Poonam’

Sanya Malhotra in ‘Sundar Poonam’ Prime Video

Actors Sanya Malhotra, Aditya Rawal and Aditya Seal have teamed up for Bhakshak director Pulkit’s upcoming film Sundar Poonam.

According to a release issued by production banner Abundantia Entertainment, Sundar Poonam is a gripping romantic thriller with a layered narrative that moves from the stunning, snow-capped landscapes of Kashmir to the stark, scorching deserts of Rajasthan.

ADVERTISEMENT

“On their idyllic honeymoon in Kashmir, a newlywed couple goes missing, unravelling a chilling truth about Poonam, the bride, whose obsessive love story, twisted past and shocking secrets pull everyone around her into a deadly spiral,” reads the film’s official logline.

The film, written by Jyotsana Nath and Pulkit, is produced by Kumar Taurani and Vikram Malhotra. It is a Tips Films Limited and Abundantia Entertainment production.

Sundar Poonam is set to premiere on Prime Video later this year.

Speaking about the project, Sanya said, “Sundar Poonam is an incredibly exciting film for me as it brings me face-to-face with one of the most challenging roles I’ve taken on so far. It pushes me into an unexplored space as an actor. The character is layered, intense, and emotionally demanding, which instantly drew me in.”

“Inspired by chilling true events, the story is both compelling and entertaining. I am excited to collaborate with Pulkit, whose work I have deeply admired, to bring this brilliant story to life,” added Vikram Malhotra, Founder and CEO of Abundantia Entertainment.

Sanya, 34, will also be seen in Vivek Das Chaudhary’s Toaster, alongside Rajkummar Rao.

RELATED TOPICS

Sanya Malhotra Prime Video
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Iran threatens to lay mines all across Persian Gulf, hit power plants if US-Israel troops invade

‘In this case, the entire Gulf will practically be in a situation similar to the Strait of Hormuz for a long time,’ Tehran‘s defence council issues statement as concern grows about potential arrival of US Marines
Chingrighata metro work
Quote left Quote right

Exhibits obstinate attitude of authority wherein they want to delay Kolkata metro rail project

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT