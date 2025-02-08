Sanya Malhotra drops ‘Mrs.’ BTS following the film’s release on ZEE5

Actress Sanya Malhotra has dropped behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of her latest film Mrs. following its February 7 digital premiere on ZEE5.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, the 32-year-old actress wrote, “Aa gayi hai #Mrs. Watch now, only on #ZEE5.”

In the first picture, Sanya dons a yellow sari and makes a victory sign with her fingers while posing with co-star Nishant Dahiya. Another photo shows the duo posing for the lens with director Arati Kadav. Sanya also took a mirror selfie with Nishant and Arati.

Mrs. follows Sanya’s trained dancer who struggles to fulfil her dreams of working as a dance instructor after she gets married into a conservative family.

Mrs. is a remake of the Malayalam drama film The Great Indian Kitchen (2021), which starred Nimisha Sajayan as a newly-wed woman who struggles to commit to a life of a housewife and give up on her ambitions.

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Pammi Baweja and Harman Baweja, Mrs. also stars Aparna Ghoshal, Mrinal Kulkarni and Nitya Moyal.

Following the film’s world premiere at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival in 2023, Sanya bagged the best actress award for her performance in Mrs. at the 2024 New York Indian Film Festival.

Mrs. made its Asia premiere at the 55th International Film Festival of India on November 22, 2024. It was also screened at the 14th edition of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) last year.