regular-article-logo Monday, 17 February 2025

BAFTA 2025: 'All We Imagine As Light', 'Santosh' fail to bag awards

'Emilia Perez' won the award for best non-English film while 'Kneecap' won the award for best debut by a British director

Agnivo Niyogi Published 17.02.25, 09:50 AM
'All We Imagine As Light'; 'Santosh'

'All We Imagine As Light'; 'Santosh' IMDb

All We Imagine As Light lost the trophy for best feature film not in English language to Emilia Perez, while Sandhya Suri's Santosh, nominated for best debut by a British director, writer or producer, lost to Rich Peppiatt's Kneecap at the 78th EE BAFTA awards held in London on Sunday.

All We Imagine As Light was nominated alongside I’m Still Here, Kneecap, The Seed of The Sacred Fig, and Emilia Perez.

In the best debut by a British director, writer or producer category, Santosh was competing against Hoard, Kneecap, Monkey Man and Sister Midnight.

The show was hosted by actor David Tennant.

All We Imagine As Light had won the Grand Prix award at the Cannes International Film Festival following its premiere in 2024. Starring Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam, Hridhu Haroon and Azees Nedumangad, All We Imagine as Light revolves around three working women in Mumbai.

Nurse Prabha’s (Kani Kusruti) mundane routine is disrupted by an unexpected gift from her estranged husband, while her younger roommate Anu (Divya Prabha) searches for a private space to be with her boyfriend. Their intertwined journeys culminate in a cathartic trip to a coastal town, offering solace and closure.

Written and directed by Suri, Santosh was United Kingdom’s official submission for Best International Feature at the 97th Academy Awards. Starring Shahana Goswami in the titular role, alongside Sunita Rajwar, the story focuses on a widow navigating police corruption while rebuilding her life.

Santosh premiered in the Un Certain Regard section at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival and was featured at the Telluride and Toronto Film Festivals.

BAFTA 2025 Payal Kapadia All We Imagine As Light Kani Kusruti Divya Prabha Chhaya Kadam Sandhya Suri Santosh Tillotama Shome
