Sanjay Mishra and Mahima Chaudhry tied the knot? Here’s the truth behind viral video

Videos of Bollywood actors Sanjay Mishra and Mahima Chaudhry in wedding outfits have sparked speculation among netizens that the actress has tied the knot for the second time.

However, the video was part of a promotional campaign for their upcoming film Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi.

The makers had earlier dropped a motion poster that showed Sanjay Mishra holding a framed photo of Mahima as a bride.

The post was captioned, “The bride has been found, get ready now, because the baraat will be coming soon — in theatres near you (or a bit far).”

Directed by Siddhant Raj, the film also stars Pravin Singh Sisodia, Abhay Anand Singh, Pallak Lalwani and Vyom Yadav.

Mahima Chaudhry, best known for her roles in Pardes, Dhadkan, and Emergency, was previously married to Bobby Mukherji in 2006. The two, who share a daughter born in 2007, parted ways in 2013 before eventually divorcing.

Sanjay Mishra, meanwhile, has been married twice — first to Roshni Achreja, with whom he has a son, and currently to Kiran Mishra.

The veteran actor, celebrated for performances in Aankhon Dekhi, Masaan, and All The Best, was last seen in Umesh Shukla’s Heer Express and the recently released Son of Sardaar 2.