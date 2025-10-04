Samay Raina takes swipe at Dhanashree-Yuzvendra Chahal’s divorce, jokes about Rs 4 crore alimony

Comedian Samay Raina on Friday took a swipe at cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal’s divorce from choreographer Dhanashree Verma during a chat with Chahal’s rumoured girlfriend RJ Mahvash, making cheeky references to the alleged Rs 4 crore alimony and cheating rumours.

Without taking any names, Raina took a dig at Chahal’s ex-wife in a promotional video he shot with Mahvash. It began with him asking Mahvash about her favourite alphabet. When she says, “M”, the comedian replies, “Mine is U Z,” alluding to Chahal.

Referring to the alimony after the divorce, Raina asked, “What’s half of 8 crore?” Mahvash took the bait and answered “4 crore”, which made the comedian smirk.

For the unversed, Dhanashree was awarded Rs 4.75 crore in alimony from Chahal as part of their divorce settlement.

Then, it was Mahvash’s turn. When she asked Raina how he’s doing, he said, “Rise and fall in the first two months,” making a clever reference to Dhanashree’s claim on the show about Yuzi cheating right after their wedding.

What surprised fans was the ending of the video where Raina revealed his “Be your own sugar daddy” T-shirt. Chahal made headlines earlier this year when he appeared on the day of his final divorce hearing in a T-shirt with the same words written over it.

Speculation about a split between Dhanashree and Yuzvendra first began in 2023 after Dhanashree removed the surname Chahal from her name on Instagram.

Dhanashree and Yuzvendra got engaged in August 2020 and tied the knot on December 12 later that year.

The duo parted ways on March 20 after jointly filing for divorce. The couple had separated in 2022 and the divorce process was expedited due to Chahal's professional commitments to the Indian Premier League (IPL).