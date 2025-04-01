Sam Mendes announces four ‘The Beatles’ films at CinemaCon, unveils cast

All four The Beatles films, based on the lives of the popular English rock band members, will release theatrically in April 2028, director Sam Mendes said at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Monday, announcing the cast of the movies.

The films will star Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Joseph Quinn as George Harrison, and Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr, Mendes, who will helm all the four movies, said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a report by US-based news outlet Deadline, each film will focus on one of the four members of the iconic English rock band.

At CinemaCon, Mendes revealed that Sony Motion Pictures chairman Tom Rothman has described the films as “the first binge-able theatrical experience”.

Taking the stage on Monday, all four actors recited lyrics from the band’s 1967 song Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band before performing a The Beatles-style synchronised bow.

The director did not confirm the sequence of release of the films but noted that shooting all the four films would take more than a year.

Formed in Liverpool in 1960, The Beatles comprised John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr. Lennon and McCartney served as primary songwriters of the band rooted in skiffle, beat and 1950s rock 'n' roll.

The Beatles evolved from Lennon's previous group, the Quarrymen, and gained fame by playing in Liverpool and Hamburg, Germany clubs. The Beatles hold the record for most number-one albums on the UK Albums Chart (15) and most singles sold in the UK (21.9 million). The band earned many accolades, including eight Grammy Awards, four Brit Awards, an Academy Award (for Best Original Song Score for the 1970 documentary film Let It Be) and fifteen Ivor Novello Awards.

The official logline for The Beatles — A Four-Film Cinematic Event reads: “Each man has his own story, but together they are legendary.”

Mendes, along with Pippa Harris and Julie Pastor, will produce the project under Sony Pictures.

This year's CinemaCon, which began on March 31 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, will conclude on April 3.