Salman Khan teases next project, fans speculate it is war drama ‘Galwan Valley’

Bollywood star Salman Khan may have teased the poster of an upcoming film in his latest X post, fans speculated on Friday after the actor dropped a photo of himself with an out-of-focus poster appearing in the background.

The poster, according to fans, could be of his war film based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The photo Salman shared Friday shows him looking into the camera. The actor is nattily dressed in a blue T-shirt and on a table beside him seems to lie a poster of his upcoming film.

“Mehnat karo sahi disha mein. Unhi par woh meherbaan, aur banayega unhi ko unke hunar ka pehelwan. In English…you translate (Work in the right direction. He will be kind to them and make them masters of their skill),” Salman wrote alongside the photo.

Fans immediately flooded the comments section of the actor’s post, expressing their excitement for his upcoming project.

“Bhai Jann Galwan Valley pata chal gya. I Love you soo much intzar hai. Thank you apne fans ko acha gift diye hoo. Joo table pe hai (We know you are working on Galwan Valley. I love you so much and am waiting eagerly. Thank you for giving such a good gift to your fans),” wrote an X user. “Galwan Valley look in the back,” posted another netizen.

“Look at Galwan Film poster,” wrote a social media user, sharing a closeup of the poster. “The poster behind looks amazing Sir,” remarked a fan.

Salman last starred in A.R. Murugadoss’s Sikandar opposite Rashmika Mandanna. The actioner, bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala, collected Rs 110 crore nett in India and Rs 184.6 crore gross worldwide, as per trade figures.

The 59-year-old actor recently appeared in the third season of the Kapil Sharma-hosted comedy chat show The Great Indian Kapil Show, which premiered on Netflix on June 21.

During the show, Salman opened up about his struggle with brain aneurysm. He also said his iconic Tere Naam hairstyle was inspired by former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.

According to media reports, Salman’s upcoming film Galwan Valley will feature Chitrangda Singh in a key role, marking her first on-screen collaboration with the actor.

The Apoorva Lakhia-directed film is expected to star Salman as an Indian Army officer. Reports also suggest that Salman has already begun low-oxygen training to prepare for the shoot at high altitude. The film is expected to go on floors in July.