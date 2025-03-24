‘I’ll even work with her daughter’: Salman Khan on age difference with ‘Sikandar’ co-star Rashmika Mandanna

Reacting to questions about the 31-year age difference between him and his Sikandar co-star Rashmika Mandanna, Bollywood star Salman Khan on Sunday said he would be willing to work even with Rashmika’s daughter when she has one.

During the trailer launch of the upcoming action drama, Salman said, “Jab heroine ko yeh problem nahi hain, toh aapko kyu ho rahi hai bhai. Inki shadi hogi, bachchi hongi, toh unke sath bhi kaam karenge. Mummy ka permission toh mil he jaega (When the heroine doesn’t have a problem, why do you have a problem? When she gets married and has a daughter, I will work even with her daughter. I am sure her mother will give me the permission).

Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna attended the Sikandar trailer launch in Mumbai on Sunday. The event was also attended by actress Kajal Aggarwal and filmmaker A.R Murugaddos.

Sikandar marks the return of Salman Khan in his fierce action hero avatar. The trailer, dropped on Sunday, shows Salman taking down goons singlehandedly.

Salman's character in the film is named Sikandar aka Sanjay, also known as Rajkot ka Raja Saab. He is a vigilante who comes to Mumbai on a mission and locks horns with a corrupt politician, played by Sathyaraj.

Aside from tackling goons, Salman also has a brush with romance in Sikandar. The trailer offers a glimpse of his crackling chemistry with actress Rashmika Mandanna, who plays his wife in the film.

Salman is 59 years old. Rashmika is 28.

Sikandar is directed by AR Murugadoss and bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala, who directed Salman’s 2014 movie Kick.

The film also stars Prateik Babbar, Kajal Aggarwal, Anjini Dhawan, and Sharman Joshi in pivotal roles.

Sikandar is set for its theatrical release on Eid.