‘Lethal pair’, ‘killer duo’: Fans in awe of Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat’s chemistry in ‘Jewel Thief’

Netflix movie Jewel Thief -The Heist Begins premiered on Friday afternoon, and fans cannot stop raving about Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat’s performances in the thriller.

Praising Saif and Ahlawat’s stellar performances in Jewel Thief -The Heist Begins, a fan on X wrote, “The killer duo you didn’t know you needed — #SaifAliKhan & #JaideepAhlawat bring fire to the screen in #JewelThief #JewelThiefOnNetflix.”

Produced by Siddharth Anand under the banner Marflix Productions, the movie is directed by Robbie Grewal and Kookie Gulati.

A fan took to X to applaud Siddharth Anand and Marflix, stating that after Fighter, they’ve delivered ‘another high-octane gem’ with Jewel Thief, calling it ‘a statement’ that shows Bollywood is now playing in the big leagues.

“When Marflix backs an action film, you know it’s not just another movie — it’s a spectacle,” wrote one X user. Jewel Thief delivers top-tier action and a story that keeps you hooked, he said.

Recently, Jaideep Ahlawat’s electrifying dance in Jewel Thief song Jaadu took the internet by storm, leaving fans in awe of the actor’s surprisingly smooth moves.

An X user on Friday lauded the fight sequences in Jewel Thief, describing them as pure adrenaline— “raw, real, and breathtaking”.

The film also features Nikita Dutta, Kunal Kapoor and Ujjawal Gauraha in key roles.

“You don’t watch #JewelThief. You experience it. High-octane action, sleek visuals, and a lethal pair. Now on Netflix,” wrote another fan on X.

Another fan heaped praise on the film saying, “You thought Fighter was wild? Wait till you see JewelThief! This one's on another level! Streaming now on Netflix.”

Speaking highly of Saif’s performance in Jewel Thief, a fan said, “#SaifAliKhan is at the top of his game as #RehanRoy in #JewelThief! His performance as the Charming Thief is layered, charismatic, and utterly irresistible.”

Saif Ali Khan and Siddharth Anand are collaborating after a gap of 20 years. Their last film together was Salaam Namaste.