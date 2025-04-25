MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Rajkummar Rao-starrer ‘Maalik’ postponed, to hit screens in July

The upcoming gangster drama, directed by Pulkit, was previously slated to release in theatres on June 20

Entertainment Web Desk Published 25.04.25, 03:54 PM
A poster of ‘Maalik’

A poster of ‘Maalik’ File Picture

The release date of Rajkummar Rao’s upcoming gangster drama Maalik has been postponed to July 11, production house Tips Films announced on Friday.

Directed by Bhakshak helmer Pulkit, the film was previously slated to hit theatres on June 20.

“Raub, Rutba, aur Raj hoga Maalik ka, 11 July se. Aa rahe hain #Maalik, 11 July se sirf cinemagharon mein,” wrote the makers alongside a poster of the film.

The poster shows Rajkummar standing on top of a police jeep with a gun in his hand.

Maalik is produced by Kumar Taurani and Jay Shewakramani under the banners of Tips Films and Northern Lights Films. Sachin Sanghvi and Jigar Saraiya serve as the music composers for the upcoming film, while Amitabh Bhattacharya serves as the lyricist.

On the work front, Rajkummar also has Karan Sharma’s Bhool Chuk Maaf, co-starring Wamiqa Gabbi, in the pipeline. Produced by Dinesh Vijan under the Maddock Films banner, the romantic comedy is set to hit theatres on May 9.

The 40-year-old actor will also star in the upcoming Netflix comedy film Toaster.

Rajkummar was last seen in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video alongside Triptii Dimri.

