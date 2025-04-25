‘Not worth it’: Swastika Mukherjee says she will not attend film premieres anymore

Actress Swastika Mukherjee has announced that she will no longer be attending film premieres — not even for her own films.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, the 44-year-old actress listed a series of reasons behind her decision, ranging from the lack of inclusivity in premiere invitations to the growing chaos and lack of decorum at such events.

“I’ve decided I will no longer attend any film premieres — not my own, not anyone else’s,” she wrote. “I rarely attend them anyway, but now it’s final. There are several reasons.”

Among the key concerns Swastika raised was the sidelining of crew members who play a vital role behind the scenes but are often left out of the glitz and glamour of premiere events. “Most of the time, crew members aren’t even invited. Maybe some HODs are, but not all. The production people who stood by us with water, tea, glucose during scorching heat, or rushed to get Thumbs Up at midnight — they deserve to be there more than anyone,” she noted.

Swastika reflected on how things were different during her father Santu Mukherjee’s time in the film industry. “I remember attending special screenings with Baba — for films like Tagari at Navina cinema. Everyone, from the director and stars to the person who ironed the costumes, was invited. Now, everything is reduced to just optics. And I can’t pretend anymore.”

The actress, who skipped the premiere of her latest film Durgapur Junction on Wednesday, also expressed her discomfort with the aggressive paparazzi culture in the city.

“Everyone has a phone now. It’s impossible to tell who’s media, who’s a blogger, influencer, or vlogger. Everyone’s recording everything. There’s no designated area for photographers anymore — they just push in, even try to stick phones into your face. Someone literally knocked me over at a trailer launch recently.”

Swastika added that the overwhelming crowding, pushing, and lack of basic decorum have made premieres unbearable. “I’m not someone who can walk around with bouncers, nor do I want to be. If I have to be escorted like that just to watch my own film, I’d rather not go at all.”

Calling it a personal decision, Swastika asked not to be invited to future premieres. “Please don’t invite me. If you do, and I can’t say no on your face, I’ll smile through it. But no more. I’ll continue to promote every film I work in with all my heart. But I won’t subject myself to a thousand media bytes and poorly clicked selfies anymore.”