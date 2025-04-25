‘Heinous loser behaviour’: Pedro Pascal calls out ‘Harry Potter’ author JK Rowling over anti-trans views

Hollywood star Pedro Pascal recently called out Harry Potter creator JK Rowling for her alleged anti-trans views, referring to her as a “heinous loser” in a comment on an Instagram video.

Pascal’s comment comes days after Rowling began actively sharing posts lauding the UK Supreme Court’s ruling that a woman is defined by biological sex.

The 50-year-old actor, who currently stars in HBO’s The Last of Us, commented on a video by an Instagram user who criticised Rowling for reveling in the Supreme Court’s decision.

“Awful disgusting s*** is exactly right. Heinous LOSER behavior,” the 50-year-old actor wrote.

Over the years, Rowling has faced widespread criticism for her views on transgender issues, which many consider transphobic. According to her ideology, trans activism undermines the rights of biological women, a view that she states is “left-leaning, liberal and fiercely anti-authoritarian”.

Rowling has also opposed legislation that simplifies gender transition processes. Her stance has garnered backlash from LGBTQ+ advocates and Harry Potter stars, including Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson, who have publicly come out in support of trans rights.​

Following the Supreme Court ruling, Rowling had shared a picture of her enjoying a drink and smoking a cigar. “I love it when a plan comes together. #SupremeCourt #WomensRights,” she captioned the post on X.

Pascal has been an active supporter of trans rights. Recently, the American-Chilean actor, whose sister Lux came out as trans in 2021, turned heads at the MCU film Thunderbolts* London premiere in a Conner Ives ‘Protect the Dolls’ t-shirt in a bid to show his support for the trans community. He wore the t-shirt days after the UK Supreme Court’s ruling.

Pascal had previously worn the t-shirt during his 50th birthday on April 6. ‘Protect the Dolls’ is a message that shows support to trans women, who are referred to as ‘dolls’ in the LGBTQIA+ community. The sales proceeds of the t-shirt, which quickly became an internet sensation, will go towards supporting Trans Lifeline, a nonprofit organisation that assists the transgender community.

Pascal’s sister Lux came out as a transgender woman in February 2021. Pascal frequently shows public support for Lux’s transition, and she has accompanied Pascal to several red carpet premieres in the past. Lux is an actress and activist who graduated from The Juilliard School in New York City in 2023.