Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar appear in 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' trailer

Actors Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh appear as themselves in the trailer of Aryan Khan's directorial debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood, dropped by Netflix on Wednesday.

The two-minute-27-second trailer begins with Shah Rukh Khan's voiceover describing how becoming a hero in the Hindi film industry is different for insiders and outsiders.

"Bollywood is a city of dreams. But this city is not for everyone. But in this world of broken dreams, some people are born to a star and some people are born as stars," he says.

"Bohot hard. Aur bohot heart bhi. Watch The Ba***ds of Bollywood, out 18 September, only on Netflix," the streamer wrote alongside the trailer on X.

The video introduces Lakshya as young star Aasmaan Singh and Bobby Deol as superstar Ajay Talwar. It also features a cameo by director-producer Karan Johar. The trailer also sees actor-dancer Raghav Juyal as Lakshya's friend.

Lakshya and Raghav reunited after their 2023 action thriller film Kill.

Aryan Khan, has written and directed The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The series also stars Sahher Bambba, Manav Chauhan, Mona Singh and Anyaa Singh in key roles.

The series is produced by Bonnie Jain and Gauri Khan under Shah Rukh’s home banner, Red Chillies Entertainment.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood is set to premiere on September 18.