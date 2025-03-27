Salman Khan hands out ‘Children’s Account’ notes in ‘Sikandar’ trailer, photo goes viral

Days after Salman Khan dropped the trailer of his upcoming Eid release Sikandar, fans have noticed a detail in the video that is becoming fodder for meme pages on social media.

In the action-packed trailer, Salman’s character is seen inside a taxi with actor Jatin Sarna (the taxi driver) and his friends. Salman casually hands him two bundles of Rs 500 notes.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, eagle-eyed fans quickly spotted a blunder — the notes did not bear the inscription Reserve Bank of India but instead read ‘Children’s Account’.

A clip highlighting this error has now gone viral on social media.

Set to hit screens on March 30, Sikandar marks Salman’s return in his fierce action hero avatar. The trailer, dropped by production banner Nadiadwala Grandson, shows Salman beating up goons in his classic bhaijaan style.

The 59-year-old actor plays a vigilante named Sikandar aka Sanjay or, more fittingly, ‘Rajkot ka Raja Saab’. Sikandar comes to Mumbai on a mission and locks horns with a corrupt politician, played by Sathyaraj.

Aside from tackling goons, Salman also has a brush with romance in Sikandar. The video offers a glimpse of his crackling chemistry with actress Rashmika Mandanna, who plays his wife in the film.

Sikandar is directed by AR Murugadoss and bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala, who directed Salman’s 2014 movie Kick. The official synopsis of Sikandar on IMDb reads, “A fiery youth confronts a powerful network of corruption, challenging the status quo and fighting for the common people's rights in a nation gripped by injustice”.

The cast of the upcoming actioner also includes Prateik Babbar, Kajal Aggarwal, Anjini Dhawan and Sharman Joshi.

Advance booking for the film opened on March 25.