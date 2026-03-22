Salim Khan makes first public appearance post hospitalisation, greets fans on Eid

Salim Khan made his first public appearance on Saturday after a recent hospitalisation, joining son Salman Khan to greet fans gathered outside their residence on the occasion of Eid.

The veteran screenwriter, accompanied by family members including Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan and his wife Sushila Charak, sisters Alvira Khan Agnihotri and Arpita Khan Sharma, waved at the large crowd assembled outside the family’s Galaxy Apartments residence.

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Sharing a clip on Instagram, Salman wrote, "Eid Mubarak, Thank you very much for your blessings, Dad is back home thank you". Salim Khan was seen sitting on a wheelchair but his appearance elated fans who had waited to catch a glimpse of him following his discharge from hospital.

The 90-year-old, one half of the celebrated Salim–Javed partnership, had been admitted to the ICU of Lilavati Hospital in Bandra on February 17 and was put on ventilator support as a safeguard before being discharged successfully four weeks later.

Salman continued his annual Eid tradition of greeting fans from his balcony, waving and blowing flying kisses from behind bulletproof glass installed following a past firing incident outside the building.

Arpita's children were also present, with Salman seen interacting warmly with them during the celebrations.