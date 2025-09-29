‘Saiyaara’ to ‘Dhadak 2’: 7 big-screen releases you can stream on OTT this Durga Puja

Missed some of the recent big-screen releases during their theatrical run? This is your chance to catch up. This Puja, if you’re not in the mood for pandal-hopping or prefer to steer clear of crowded streets, curl up in your favourite corner at home and stream these films — from light-hearted romcoms to high-octane actioners and gripping thrillers.

Saiyaara

1 7

ADVERTISEMENT

Director: Mohit Suri

Cast: Ahaan Panday, Aneeta Padda

Marking the first collaboration between Mohit Suri and Yash Raj Films, Saiyaara follows struggling singer Krish Kapoor, played by debutant Ahaan Panday. As Krish crosses paths with struggling lyricist Vaani Batra (Aneet Padda), sparks begin to fly and the duo fall in love. However, Vaani is soon diagnosed with early onset of Alzheimer’s disease, which threatens to disrupt their bond.

Streaming on: Netflix

Bhool Chuk Maaf

2 7

Director: Karan Sharma

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi

Produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, Bhool Chuk Maaf stars Rajkummar Rao as groom-to-be Ranjan Tiwari. Ranjan finds himself trapped in a time loop ahead of his wedding with Wamiqa Gabbi’s Titli. Excited to get married to his Titli on 30th of a month, he wakes up each day to the same haldi ceremony, utterly confused as to why his wedding day never comes.

Streaming on: Prime Video

Coolie

3 7

Director: Lokesh Kanagaraj

Cast: Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna, Soubin, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Rachitha Ram, and Pooja Hegde

Coolie features Rajinikanth in the titular role of a labour union leader who stands up to a corrupt syndicate that exploits and abuses his former colleagues in a port town. Following its release on August 14, Coolie became the fourth-highest grossing Tamil film of all time, surpassing Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan I (2022).

Streaming on: Prime Video

Metro...In Dino

4 7

Director: Anurag Basu

Cast: Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkana Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, and Neena Gupta

A spiritual sequel to Anurag Basu's 2007 film Life in a… Metro, Metro...In Dino follows the bittersweet relationships of four couples in a contemporary setting. The musical romance drama is produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series and Anurag Basu Productions Pvt Ltd. Metro...In Dino marks the reunion of musical duo Basu and Pritam after seventeen years.

Streaming on: Netflix

Maalik

5 7

Director: Pulkit

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Manushi Chhillar, Swanand Kirkire and Saurabh Shukla

After his roles in last year’s Stree 2, Srikanth, Mr & Mrs Mahi and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, Maalik marks a significant shift in Rajkummar’s cinematic journey. While Rao plays a dreaded gangster, Prosenjit essays the role of a gritty cop in the action drama set in 1988–90s Allahabad. The movie shows them engaging in a cat-and-mouse chase as the former contends for a seat in the Vidhan Sabha.

Streaming on: Prime Video

Housefull 5A & 5B

6 7

Director: Tarun Mansukhani

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar and Chunky Panday

Released in theatres in two versions — 5A and 5B —the thriller comedy follows three impostors, all claiming to be the heir to a deceased billionaire. As Julius (Akshay Kumar), Jalbhushan (Abhishek Bachchan), and Jalabuddin (Riteish Deshmukh) jostle for inheritance aboard a 20-storey luxury cruise, a murder makes matters worse for the trio who become prime suspects in the case.

Although the jokes, cast and storyline remain the same in both the versions of Housefull 5, the identity of the killer is different in each of them.

Streaming on: Prime Video

Dhadak 2

7 7

Director: Shazia Iqbal

Cast: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri

Adapted from the 2018 Tamil drama Pariyerum Perumal, Dhadak 2 follows Neelesh, a Dalit law student who aspires for a life of dignity. However, Neelesh’s dreams are thwarted by social hierarchies. His relationship with Vidhi (Triptii Dimri), a privileged upper-caste classmate, becomes a catalyst for the central conflict of the film.

Streaming on: Netflix