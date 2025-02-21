AR Rahman's ex-wife Saira Rahman recovering after surgery

Music composer AR Rahman's former wife Saira Rahman underwent surgery after she was hospitalised due to a "medical emergency", according to a statement issued by her lawyer Vandana Shah.

In the statement, Saira Rahman sought privacy during this period and expressed gratitude for the understanding from her well-wishers, including AR Rahman, sound designer Resul Pookutty and his wife Shadia, and Shah.

"A few days ago Mrs Saira Rahman was hospitalised due to a medical emergency, and underwent surgery. During this challenging time, her sole focus is on a speedy recovery.

"She deeply appreciates the concern and support from those around her and requests prayers for her well-being from her numerous well-wishers and supporters... She is truly grateful for their kindness and encouragement," the statement read.

AR Rahman and Saira Rahman announced their separation after 29 years of marriage in November. They share three children — daughters Khatija, Raheema, and son Ameen.

