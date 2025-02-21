MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 21 February 2025

AR Rahman's ex-wife Saira Rahman recovering after surgery

Saira Rahman was hospitalised due to a 'medical emergency' a few days ago

PTI Published 21.02.25, 11:17 AM
(left to right) Saira Rahman and AR Rahman

(left to right) Saira Rahman and AR Rahman TT Archives

Music composer AR Rahman's former wife Saira Rahman underwent surgery after she was hospitalised due to a "medical emergency", according to a statement issued by her lawyer Vandana Shah.

In the statement, Saira Rahman sought privacy during this period and expressed gratitude for the understanding from her well-wishers, including AR Rahman, sound designer Resul Pookutty and his wife Shadia, and Shah.

ADVERTISEMENT

"A few days ago Mrs Saira Rahman was hospitalised due to a medical emergency, and underwent surgery. During this challenging time, her sole focus is on a speedy recovery.

"She deeply appreciates the concern and support from those around her and requests prayers for her well-being from her numerous well-wishers and supporters... She is truly grateful for their kindness and encouragement," the statement read.

AR Rahman and Saira Rahman announced their separation after 29 years of marriage in November. They share three children — daughters Khatija, Raheema, and son Ameen.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Saira Rahman AR Rahman
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Whales talk to each other. An Indian woman at MIT hopes to crack their ‘codas’ with AI

Amid the global fight between ChatGPT and DeepSeek, Pratyusha Sharma, a PhD student at the MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory, is trying to understand what sperm whales ‘beatbox’ about
Himanta Biswa Sarma
Quote left Quote right

Probe against Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh would be very fatal for Congress

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT