Why Saif Ali Khan refused wheelchair during hospital discharge after knife attack: ‘I can walk’

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan recently broke his silence about not taking a wheelchair during his discharge from the hospital after the knife attack earlier this year. He said although it was painful, it was ‘okay’ to walk.

Saif opened up about the knife attack incident on the latest episode of Prime Video’s Two Much, hosted by Kajol and Twinkle Khanna. He was accompanied by Akshay Kumar as guests.

Saif also shared details of his recovery and recounted that after reaching the hospital, all injured, he insisted on being taken on a stretcher instead of a wheelchair.

“We walked into the hospital, and they were sleepy in the emergency area. I told a guy, 'Can we get a stretcher?' He said, 'Wheelchair?' I said, 'No, I think I need a stretcher.' He said no. And then finally I said, 'Hey,' because he wasn't waking up, 'I'm Saif Ali Khan. It's a medical emergency.' And we went, 'Oh.' Then you know all the pandemonium broke loose,”

After being hospitalised for five days, the actor walked out of the hospital without the help of a wheelchair, for which he was relentlessly trolled on social media.

On the show, Saif clarified that, though it was painful, he thought it was all alright for him to walk instead of taking a wheelchair. “When it was finished, there were some people from there and a lot of advice on how to go. The media was curious. Nobody was listening to me. I said, 'If the media is curious, we should settle it. Let me just walk out of the hospital because I can walk.’”

“My instinct was, ‘Why create any kind of panic or worry, even with family, fans, well-wishers, anyone? And just walk out to send a picture message, that you're okay.’ That was the idea. But then there was so much feedback on that, 'This is fake and that's true,” Saif added.

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan will be next seen in Haiwaan, directed by Priyadarshan and co-starring Akshay Kumar and Saiyami Kher.