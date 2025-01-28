'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee and husband Shanawaz Shaikh reveal name of their first child

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee and husband Shanawaz Shaikh have named their son Joy, Devoleena revealed in an Instagram post on Monday.

“Our hearts are overflowing as we welcome our newest family member. Meet JOY, our bundle of happiness,” she wrote alongside a photo of her and Shanawaz with their baby boy.

Devoleena and Shanawaz Shaikh welcomed their first child on December 18 last year. Sharing the news in a joint statement with fans on Instagram, the couple wrote, “Hello world! Our little angel BOY is here.

Devoleena tied the knot with Shanawaz in December 2022 in a court wedding in Lonavala with only close friends in attendance.

The actress announced her pregnancy in August last year with a photo from the panchamrit ceremony. “Celebrating the divine journey to motherhood with the sacred panchamrit ritual, where tradition and love blend to bless the mother and her unborn child with health, prosperity, and joy during this beautiful chapter of life,” she wrote on Instagram, sharing a picture from the Assamese ritual with husband Shahnawaz.

Devoleena, who gained fame as Gopi Bahu in one of Star Plus’s longest running shows, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, has had a successful run in reality TV too, having starred in Bigg Boss Season 13, 14 and 15. Her YouTube channel, Devoleena Bhattacherjee the OMG Girl, has already amassed over 1 million subscribers who love Devoleena’s tidbits on life.

Shanawaz, on the other hand, is an entrepreneur.