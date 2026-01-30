SS Rajamouli’s ‘Varanasi’ locks April 2027 release date: Report

S.S. Rajamouli’s upcoming film Varanasi is set to release in theatres on April 7, 2027, as per media reports.

The release date was unveiled in a report by US-based entertainment portal Variety on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Varanasi stars Mahesh Babu, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles.

The teaser of Varanasi was unveiled at a grand event in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on November 15 last year. The makers also revealed the title of the film, which was tentatively titled Globe Trotter prior to the event.

Mahesh Babu's character in the film is called Rudhra, who is described as a globetrotter and a timetrotter. Meanwhile, Prithiviraj Sukumaran is set to play Kumbh in the upcoming film.

The film marks S.S. Rajamouli’s first collaboration with Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mahesh Babu.

The production for the film began in April 2025, and the filming reportedly took place in Kenya and Andhra Pradesh’s Borra Caves.

Varanasi also marks Priyanka’s return to Indian cinema after 2019’s The Sky is Pink, which also starred Farhan Akhtar.