MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 30 January 2026

SS Rajamouli’s ‘Varanasi’ locks April 2027 release date: Report

The upcoming film stars Mahesh Babu, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles

Entertainment Web Desk Published 30.01.26, 10:06 AM
Priyanka Chopra with Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran

Priyanka Chopra with Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran File picture

S.S. Rajamouli’s upcoming film Varanasi is set to release in theatres on April 7, 2027, as per media reports.

The release date was unveiled in a report by US-based entertainment portal Variety on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Varanasi stars Mahesh Babu, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles.

The teaser of Varanasi was unveiled at a grand event in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on November 15 last year. The makers also revealed the title of the film, which was tentatively titled Globe Trotter prior to the event.

Mahesh Babu's character in the film is called Rudhra, who is described as a globetrotter and a timetrotter. Meanwhile, Prithiviraj Sukumaran is set to play Kumbh in the upcoming film.

The film marks S.S. Rajamouli’s first collaboration with Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mahesh Babu.

The production for the film began in April 2025, and the filming reportedly took place in Kenya and Andhra Pradesh’s Borra Caves.

Varanasi also marks Priyanka’s return to Indian cinema after 2019’s The Sky is Pink, which also starred Farhan Akhtar.

RELATED TOPICS

Varanasi SS Rajamouli Mahesh Babu Priyanka Chopra Prithviraj Sukumaran
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Trump says he plans talks with Iran even as US sends warships and Pentagon signals readiness

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said the military would be ready to carry out whatever the president decided
IndiGo flight disruption
Quote left Quote right

IndiGo recovered faster than global peers after December flight disruption

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT