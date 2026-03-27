Ryan Gosling to star in ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ sequel

Hollywood actor Ryan Gosling is set to headline an upcoming sequel to the Oscar-winning film Everything Everywhere All at Once, as per media reports.

The actor will team up with filmmakers Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for the untitled project, slated to release on November 19, 2027. The production for the movie is set to begin in Los Angeles this summer, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

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This development comes days after Gosling’s latest blockbuster Project Hail Mary hit theatres, emerging as the biggest box office opener this year. It surpassed box office expectations, grossing USD 100 million in North America and USD 155 million worldwide.

Plot details are kept under wraps for the moment.

Kwan, however, revealed some details during an interview with Collider on the sidelines of the South By Southwest Festival.

“Fun sci-fi, action comedy with a big heart. Very existential. All those things that you would hope that one of our movies would be,” he said.

Kwan further said the film would feature a “complex” world, saying that they wish to “reconcile all those things and put them into one movie”, which had expanded their timeline.

Everything Everywhere All at Once, the 2022 blockbuster that grossed USD 100 million at the box office and won seven Oscars including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress and Best Original Screenplay.

Jointly known as Daniels, Kwan and Scheinert, made their feature debut with the 2016 fantasy-comedy Swiss Army Man, starring Paul Dano and Daniel Radcliffe.

Apart from this film, Gosling also has another major 2027 release in the pipeline, Star Wars: Starfighter, a spinoff directed by Shawn Levy.