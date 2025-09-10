Fans speculate about ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ plot as Russo brothers drop a cryptic post

Filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo, who are directing Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday, posted a blurred image on their official Instagram account on Tuesday, prompting speculation about the film’s storyline.

The photo, which shows unclear markings, was accompanied by the hashtag “#DoomsdayIsComing.”

Fans have attempted to interpret the post, with some suggesting it may reference multiverse elements linked to the Fantastic Four. Some believe the image may refer to Reed Richards of the Fantastic Four, whose multiverse research was highlighted in The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

In that film, Richards’ chalkboard was used to explore alternate realities, possibly indicating his involvement in the Avengers’ multiverse-related challenges.

Doctor Doom, who made his MCU debut in the post-credits scene of the same film, was last seen speaking with Franklin Richards, further suggesting that the Fantastic Four may play a key role in the upcoming Avengers narrative.

Robert Downey Jr. is returning to the MCU as the villain Vincent Van Doom aka Dr Doom.

Avengers: Doomsday will mark the return of longtime Marvel collaborators Joe and Anthony Russo as directors. The duo have previously directed Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be the first MCU project that will bring together some of the most celebrated superhero groups — Avengers, X-Men, the Fantastic Four and Thunderbolts — in one film. The lineup also includes the original Avengers stars Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Anthony Mackie (Captain America), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Danny Ramirez (Falcon), Letitia Wright (Black Panther) and Winston Duke (M’baku).

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to be released in theatres on December 18, 2026.