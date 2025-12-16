‘Border 2’ teaser: Sunny Deol roars; Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty gear up for battle

Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty gear up for a battle to protect motherland India in the teaser of Border 2, dropped by the makers on Tuesday to mark Vijay Diwas.

The two-minute-four-second-long video opens with Sunny Deol’s voiceover addressing Pakistan, warning that no matter which route — air, sea or land — its forces choose to invade, they will be met by a soldier ready to defend the nation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The clip then cuts to glimpses of Varun, Diljit and Ahan as army, navy and air force officers, fighting with unwavering resolve to protect India. The clip closes with Sunny’s character asking, “How far should the noise travel?”, followed by a chorus resounding, “till Lahore.”

Actresses Sonam Bajwa, Mona Singh and Medha Rana also feature in the video.

“Awaaz kahan tak jaani chahiye... This #VijayDiwas, celebrate the most anticipated teaser of the year,” T-Series wrote on Instagram.

The original 1997 film, set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, depicted the Battle of Longewala. Sunny Deol essayed the role of Major Kuldeep Singh Chandpuri, while Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, Sudesh Berry, Puneet Issar, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Tabu, Rakhee, Pooja Bhatt and Sharbani Mukherjee also played key roles in the film.

Border 2 is helmed by Anurag Singh, known for helming films like Kesari (2019), Punjab 1984 (2014), Jatt & Juliet (2012) and Dil Bole Hadippa! (2009).

Border 2, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta and Nidhi Dutta, is set to hit theatres on 23 January, 2026, ahead of Republic Day.