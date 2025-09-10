Rookie K-pop band Cortis celebrates debut album release with fans from 190 countries

K-pop boy band Cortis, who debuted in July, held their first album Color Outside The Lines release party in Seoul, South Korea, on Monday. The event was attended by fans from over 190 countries, as per South Korean media reports.

The rookie band, which was launched by BigHit Music, comprises five members: Martin, James, Joo-hoon, Sung-hyun, and Gun-ho. This was their first public event.

The group kicked off their show by performing the song Fashion, followed by their debut album Color Outside The Lines’s pre-released track Go! and the group’s title track What You Want, which featured an elaborate stage setup with 31 treadmills.

Cortis also performed two other tracks, Joyride and Lullaby.

In between their performances, the Cortis members talked about their training days. “We’ve worked hard to reach this moment, and it feels like a blessing to stand here,” James said during the show.

“It’s only been three weeks since our debut, but we hope you’ll stay with us for all the days ahead,” he added.

According to the South Korean media reports, the band’s debut album sold 247,295 copies on its first day, ranking No. 2 on the daily chart and recording the highest day-one sales for any rookie act in 2025 so far.