Priyanka Chopra dances with Navjot Singh Sidhu on ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ set

The 43-year-old actress is set to star in S.S. Rajamouli’s upcoming film ‘Varanasi’ alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mahesh Babu

Entertainment Web Desk Published 13.12.25, 03:22 PM
Priyanka Chopra with Navjot Singh Sidhu on 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' set

Priyanka Chopra with Navjot Singh Sidhu on 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' set Instagram

Actress Priyanka Chopra on Friday posed with host Kapil Sharma, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Archana Puran Singh and Gulshan Grover on the sets of The Great Indian Kapil Show ahead of the premiere of its fourth season on 20 December.

Sidhu shared a set of pictures of the actress on the sets of the comedy chat show. “Grace will last but beauty will blast …. Beauty & grace par excellence,” he captioned the Instagram carousel.

The new season will see Sharma step into multiple characters, including GenZ Baba, Tau ji, Raja and Mantri ji, catering to viewers across age groups.

Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek will join Sharma this season. Archana Puran Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu are also returning to the show.

Sharma credited the audience for motivating him to keep creating new instalments of the show. “Every time it feels like I have done everything, what else to do with the newer season. But the love and hope of the audience makes the way to do something new,” he said in a statement.

The third season of The Great Indian Kapil Show, which premiered on 21 June and ran till September, featured Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha, Gautam Gambhir, Rishabh Pant and Akshay Kumar as guests.

Priyanka was recently seen in Prime Video’s action drama Heads of State, co-starring John Cena and Idris Elba. The actress is set to star in SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film Varanasi alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mahesh Babu.

