Barry Keoghan takes charge as next ‘Peaky Blinders’ boss in ‘The Immortal Man’

Barry Keoghan takes charge as the new Peaky Blinders leader in 1940s Birmingham in Netflix’s upcoming Peaky Blinders film titled The Immortal Man, as per a report by Empire Magazine.

Tommy Shelby and his motley crew of Birmingham mobsters are returning to Netflix in the feature film, which is written by series creator Steven Knight and directed by Tom Harper. The Immortal Man follows the Shelbys into a new era.

A photo shared by Empire Magazine shows Keoghan leading a group of flat-capped men in 1940s Birmingham as the new Peaky Blinders boss.

Speaking with the publication, Keoghan discussed stepping into the leadership of a new generation of Peaky Blinders and admitted he feels uncomfortable using the show’s famous catchphrase, “By order of the Peaky Blinders…”.

When asked about delivering the line, made iconic by the Shelby family in the BBC crime drama, Keoghan said he doesn’t feel he has earned the right to say it, calling it “such an iconic line”.

Talking about joining the series, Keoghan said it had always been something he wanted to do, but it never worked out before because the timing and role weren’t right.

“I’d always wanted to be part of it, but the schedules never worked, or I didn’t fit the description of what they were looking for,” he said.

Recalling the moment Cillian Murphy called him and asked him to star in The Immortal Man, Keoghan said, ‘Of course, bro. At the drop of a hat.”

The logline of the film reads: “Birmingham, 1940. Amidst the chaos of WWII, Tommy Shelby is driven back from a self-imposed exile to face his most destructive reckoning yet. With the future of the family and the country at stake, Tommy must face his own demons, and choose whether to confront his legacy, or burn it to the ground. By order of the Peaky Blinders.”

Alongside Murphy, Mission Impossible actress Rebecca Ferguson is set to star in the film. Other cast members include Tim Roth, Sophie Rundle, Ned Dennehy, Packy Lee, Ian Peck, Jay Lycurgo, Barry Keoghan, and Stephen Graham.

Peaky Blinders follows the rise of the Shelby family’s criminal empire, led by the cunning and ambitious Tommy, in post-World War I Birmingham. The series explores their cahooting up with rival gangs, their tie-ups with the government as well as their international interests.

Tom Harper, who directed all the episodes in the show’s first season in 2013, will helm the new film from a script by Peaky Blinders writer Steven Knight.

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man is set to drop on Netflix on 20 March, 2026 and will also release in select theatres on 6 March.