Watch: Girl band Katseye members dance to Bollywood song ‘Bole Chudiyan’

Members of all-girl pop band Katseye shook their legs to the beats of Bollywood track Bole Chudiyan from Karan Johar’s 2000 film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham in their latest video.

On Saturday, band members Lara Raj, Sophia Laforteza, Yoonchae Jeung and Megan Skiendiel of Katseye danced to the song sung by Alka Yagnik. “A Bollywood moment,” their official Instagram account wrote alongside the video.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the other two members of the band, Daniela Avanzini and Manon Bannerman, were not part of the performance. Watch here.

Awestruck fans huddled in the comment section to share their enthusiasm for the singers picking the chartbuster featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kajol.

“Never thought I’d see a desi reel from Katseye,” a fan wrote in the comment section. Another comment read, “Oh, so we are breaking the internet today, alright.”

“I love how they share cultures! This is the diverse music group I dreamt of as a kid! I always wanted to see one,” wrote another Katseye fan.

Katseye is a global pop group formed in 2023 through a joint venture between the Korean entertainment company HYBE and the American label Geffen Records. Though not essentially a Korean band, Katseye is inspired by K-pop training systems but with a diverse, multicultural lineup.

The members of the band come from countries like the Philippines, South Korea, Switzerland, and the United States. One of its members, Lara Raj, is an Indian-American.

They debuted in 2024 with hits like Debut and Gameboy, quickly gaining fame with viral moments and performances at major festivals.

They shot to fame with their recent song Gabriella, and received their first Grammy nominations. The girl group was nominated for Best New Artist and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance categories.