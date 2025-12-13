Walt Disney’s ‘Zootopia 2’ crosses $1 billion mark globally after 17 days of release

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Zootopia 2 has crossed the USD 1 billion mark at the global box office after just 17 days in release, the studio announced on Friday.

The sequel surpassed the milestone on Friday, becoming only the second film of 2025 to reach USD 1 billion worldwide, after Lilo & Stitch. It also became the fastest animated Hollywood release to hit this mark.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zootopia 2 has earned USD 232.7 million in North America and USD 753.4 million from international markets. The film continues the adventures of an optimistic rabbit and a sly fox first introduced in 2016’s Zootopia.

The success marks the first time Walt Disney Animation Studios has delivered back-to-back billion-dollar releases, following last year’s Moana 2. Since 2013, the studio has released five films that have crossed the USD 1 billion mark worldwide: Frozen, Frozen 2, Moana 2, Zootopia and Zootopia 2.

“Everyone at Disney Animation put their heart, soul and passion into this film to tell a story full of joy, imagination, and incredible thoughtfulness,” said Jared Bush, chief creative officer, Walt Disney Animation Studios in a statement.

“This milestone means the world to us, because more than anything, it means audiences are coming to theaters for a shared experience of watching this movie on the big screen, everyone together, from all walks of life around the world – and that is a Zootopia dream come true,” he added.

The film’s run began with a record-breaking $559.5 million global opening over the five-day Thanksgiving weekend, the highest-ever debut for an animated feature worldwide.

The sequel’s strong box office performance has reignited interest in the franchise on OTT with viewership of Zootopia and Zootopia+ clocking more than 725 million hours viewed globally on Disney+.