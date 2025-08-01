MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Ajay Devgn’s ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ has a ‘Golmaal 5’ connection, Rohit Shetty’s cameo has internet buzzing

Shetty and Devgn have collaborated on 12 films so far, their latest film together being the 2024 Diwali release ‘Singham Again’

Published 01.08.25, 01:59 PM
Rohit Shetty with the cast of \\\'Golmaal Again\\\' (2017)

Rohit Shetty with the cast of 'Golmaal Again' (2017) Instagram

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty makes a cameo appearance in Ajay Devgn-starrer comic caper Son Of Sardaar 2 to drop hints about Golmaal 5, fans who watched the film upon its Friday release have said.

As per X users, Shetty appears in a scene towards the end of Son of Sardaar 2 and is seen engaging in a banter with Devgn’s character. “Tu yahan kya kar raha hai,” the actor asks, to which Shetty responds, “Golmaal 5 ki taiyaari kar raha hoon.”

The Golmaal franchise follows a group of quirky friends who often land in trouble due to misunderstandings, mistaken identities, and sometimes, their own mischief. The lead characters are Ajay Devgn’s Gopal, Arshad Warsi’s Madhav and Tusshar Kapoor’s Lucky.

While Sharman Joshi was part of the quartet in the first film, he was replaced by Shreyas Talpade in the subsequent instalments.

The first film in the franchise released in 2006, while the last instalment, Golmaal Again, hit theatres in 2017. Though Golmaal 5 was officially announced a couple of years ago, production on the film was yet to begin.

Shetty and Devgn have collaborated on 12 films so far. Their latest film together was the 2024 Diwali release Singham Again.

Shetty is currently working on a biopic on former Mumbai police commissioner Rakesh Maria, with John Abraham and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead roles. The release date for that film is yet to be announced.

Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, Son Of Sardaar 2 is produced by Devgn Films and Jio Studios. The cast includes Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Neeru Bajwa, Deepak Dobriyal, Kubbra Sait, Chunky Panday, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar and the late Mukul Dev.

