Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta wrap shooting for Nikkhil Advani’s ‘The Revolutionaries’

Actors Rohit Saraf, Bhuvan Bam and Pratibha Ranta have wrapped shooting for Nikkhil Advani’s upcoming Prime Video series The Revolutionaries, Saraf said on Wednesday.

Lauding Advani’s visionary approach, Saraf wrote, “Through all the chaos, the disorientation, and exhaustion- it was one man’s vision that kept this entire team moving with conviction. @nikkhiladvani the true leader of this revolution who has brought us to this day. Thank you sir, I’ve enjoyed trusting you.”

The Mismatched actor shared that the upcoming action drama series has been a significant learning experience for him.

“The last year has been an exhilarating stretch…one that’s quietly reshaped who I thought I was. When I look back at the past fourteen months, the growth feels real. My body feels different. My mind feels steadier and the heart feels tougher. I probably owe my body a week of sleep and a gloriously unhealthy meal, but honestly, the price feels small compared to the kind of creative fulfillment this year has given me,” Saraf wrote alongside a behind-the-scenes picture with his co-stars Ranta, Bam, Gurfateh Pirzada, and Kashish Saluja and director Advani.

Saraf said that he was eagerly waiting for the series to premiere on Prime Video next year.

“The next couple of months now are going to be a lesson in patience because I genuinely cannot wait for you to see what this spectacle will look like on screen. Someone hit fast forward now,” he wrote.

The Revolutionaries is based on the non-fiction book Revolutionaries: The Other Story Of How India Won Its Freedom by Sanjeev Sanyal, and it follows young Indian freedom fighters who believed armed resistance was essential to ending British colonial rule in the country.

Jason Shah and Pratik Motwani round off the cast of the series.