MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 13 January 2025

Karan Johar opens up about his relationship status, says he is dating Instagram

The 52-year-old director is set to collaborate with Kartik Aaryan for a Dharma Productions-backed romantic comedy titled ‘Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri’

Entertainment Web Desk Published 13.01.25, 11:13 AM
Karan Johar

Karan Johar Instagram

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Sunday quipped that he is “dating Instagram” for the social media platform “listens to him, helps him follow his dreams and even pays some of his bills”.

“I am dating Instagram! It listens to me...makes me follow my dreams and even pays some bills! What’s not to love” wrote the 52-year-old director on his Instagram Story.

ADVERTISEMENT
A screenshot of Karan Johar's Instagram Story

A screenshot of Karan Johar's Instagram Story

Karan, 52, had opened up about the absence of a lover in his life during an episode of chat show Koffee With Karan in 2022. Karan told his celebrity guest, Varun Dhawan, that he had broken up with his partner and was not dating anyone at the moment. The director made this statement during a discussion about infidelity in relationships.

Last year during Diwali, Karan shared a cryptic post about his relationship status. “If you are there, every night is Diwali and every day is Holi for me...This is a line I have loved from the Holi song in the film Mashaal and bears no relevance to my present life…sadly,” he wrote, sharing photos of his outfit from fashion label Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

Later, Karan also shared pictures with his mother Hiroo Johar and kids, Yash and Roohi. “From us to you … we wish you the best festive season and all the love , joy , mutual respect , and the ability to love and live your life to its fullest,” wrote the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani helmer alongside the carousel.

Karan has several production ventures lined up for this year, including Shashank Khaitan’s Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Vivek Soni’s Chand Mera Dil and Shazia Iqbal’s Dhadak 2.

Recently, Karan announced that he is set to collaborate with Kartik Aaryan for a Dharma Productions-backed romantic comedy titled Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri.

RELATED TOPICS

Karan Johar Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Dhadak 2 Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Chand Mera Dil Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Maha Kumbh begins in UP's Prayagraj, nearly 60 lakh devotees take holy dip at Sangam

At least 2,700 cameras with artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities that will provide real-time monitoring and facial recognition technology will be used at entry points
Amit Shah. 
Quote left Quote right

Sharad Pawar & Uddhav Thackeray have been shown their places by people of Maharashtra

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT