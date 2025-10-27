‘Riverdale’ actress Camila Mendes gets engaged to Rudy Mancuso

Hollywood actress Camila Mendes got engaged to musician-actor Rudy Mancuso, the couple announced in a joint post on Sunday.

“Engaged to my best friend,” wrote the 31-year-old actress, sharing pictures from the white-themed proposal.

Several celebrities congratulated the couple in the comment section of the post. Mendes’s Riverdale co-star Vanessa Morgan wrote, “Omg. Stunning. So happy for you”.

Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor, The Flash actor Grant Gustin, 13 Reasons Why actress Katherine Langford and The Princess Switch actress Vanessa Hudgens also congratulated the newly engaged couple.

According to US-based news outlet People, Mendes and Mancuso attended Glen Powell’s tracksuit and tequila-themed birthday party after the proposal.

Mendes, known for her portrayal of Veronica Lodge in Riverdale, reportedly began dating Mancuso, 33, on the sets of their 2024 romantic comedy Musica, a film they both co-produced.

The duo initially sparked romance rumours in November 2022, when Mendes posted a photo on social media of Mancuso kissing her on the cheek. The couple confirmed their relationship on Valentine’s Day in 2023.

Mendes was last seen in Idiotka, which released in March. She is set to appear in the 2026 Masters of the Universe film as Teela. The actress also has the film DED in the pipeline.