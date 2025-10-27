‘Game of Thrones’ actress Sophie Turner is dating Coldplay’s Chris Martin. Here’s what we know

Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner is allegedly dating British rock band Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. Turner, who called it quits with her boyfriend Peregrine “Perry” Pearson in September, reportedly went on a date with Martin recently.

Martin broke up with his long-term girlfriend Dakota Johnson earlier this year. Reports suggest that Turner and Martin crossed paths just a week after her breakup with Pearson.

Turner and Pearson began dating in 2023 and were last photographed together at the Glastonbury Festival in June. Their relationship reportedly ended after they attended a high-society wedding in late September.

As for Martin and Johnson, their eight-year relationship came to an end in June following months of tension.

Both Turner and Martin are parents of two children. Martin shares daughter Apple (21) and son Moses (19) with his ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow, while Turner has daughters Willa and Delphine with her ex-husband Joe Jonas.

Turner and Jonas, who married in a Las Vegas ceremony in 2019, finalised their divorce four years later after a prolonged custody dispute.

On the work front, Sophie was recently seen in the American thriller film Trust, which also stars Giani Paolo and Peter Mensah. Coldplay, on the other hand, wrapped up their Music of the Spheres World Tour on September 12 at Wembley Stadium in London.