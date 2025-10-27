Raveena Tandon to star alongside Suriya in upcoming Venky Atluri directorial

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon is all set to star alongside Tamil actor Suriya in director Venky Atluri’s upcoming film, production banner Sithara Entertainments announced Monday, a day after the actress’s 53rd birthday.

"Wishing the ever-graceful @TandonRaveenaa very Happy Birthday!– Team #Suriya46 So glad to have you onboard… looking forward to an amazing journey ahead,” the makers wrote on X.

The film is tentatively titled Suriya 46. The makers had previously announced that it will release in theatres in 2026.

Actress Mamitha Baiju will also star in the film produced by Naga Vamsi. While G.V.Prakash Kumar will serve as the composer for the upcoming film, Nimish Ravi will serve as its cinematographer.

Suriya was last seen in the Karthik Subbaraj-directed action thriller Retro. The 50-year-old actor also has the film Karuppu in the pipeline.

Tandon recently starred in the film Inn Galiyon Mein. She is set to appear in Welcome to the Jungle, the third installment of the Welcome franchise.