Sanjay Mishra, Neena Gupta-starrer ‘Vadh 2’ to release in February 2026

Jaspal Singh Sandhu-directed Vadh 2, starring Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta, will hit screens on February 6 next year, production banner Luv Films announced on Monday.

‘A new struggle, a new story. What is right? What is wrong? Uncover the truth on February 6. #Vadh2 In Cinemas 6th February 2026,” the makers wrote alongside a motion poster of the film.

The upcoming film serves as a sequel to Sandhu’s 2022 Hindi thriller Vadh.

Released theatrically on December 9, 2022, Vadh followed Shambhunath "Shambhu" Mishra (Sanjay Mishra), an elderly private tutor in Gwalior, struggling to make ends meet with his wife, Manju (Neena Gupta). Their son, Guddu, is settled in America and remains detached from them. To fund his education abroad, the couple had borrowed money from local goon Prajapati Pandey (Saurabh Sachdeva), who begins harassing them when they fail to repay on time. When a confrontation escalates, Shambhu kills Pandey, setting off a tense cat-and-mouse chase involving the couple, police officer Shakti Singh (Manav Vij), and corrupt politician Rathore (Jaspal Singh Sandhu).

Vadh is currently available to stream on Prime Video.

Vadh 2 is produced under the banner of Luv Films, which is also backing De De Pyaar De 2 starring Tabu, Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan and Rakul Preet Singh.