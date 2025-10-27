Netflix drops fresh episode stills of ‘One Piece’ live-action Season 2 featuring Inaki Godoy

Netflix has Monday released new episode stills from the second season of One Piece live-action series, offering a glimpse of the upcoming adventure of Monkey D. Luffy, Nami and Usopp.

“Mentally gomu gomu-ing. Watch One Piece Season 2, out 2026, only on Netflix,” the streamer wrote on Instagram alongside the episode stills shared on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the pictures shows Nami (Emily Rudd), Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy), and Usopp (Jacob Romero) gazing afar from their main ship, Thousand Sunny.

Another picture shows actor Clive Russell as Crocus, the lighthouse keeper at Twin Cape, in the Netflix live-action series.

In another still, Brogy (Brendan Murray) and Dorry (Werner Coetser) — giants from the island of Elbaf and captains of the Giant Warrior Pirates — in a face off.

Other photos depicted Sanji (Taz Skylar) and Roronoa Zoro (Mackenyu).

The second instalment of the critically-acclaimed live-action adaptation has a new subhead: Into the Grand Line. It will take the Straw Hat pirates into the legendary ocean route that divides the planet into two halves, Paradise and New World.

Set in the world of pirates, One Piece, adapted from Eiichiro Oda’s manga, follows Monkey D. Luffy, a young boy who sets sail with his wacky crew on a perilous journey across the Grand Line to find the legendary treasure One Piece and become the Pirate King.

One Piece Season 2 will begin with the Straw Hat Pirates arriving in Logue Town, leading to their confrontation with the Baroque Works agents.