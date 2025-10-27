Hrithik Roshan meets Jackie Chan: ‘My broken bones look up to your broken bones’

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan recently met martial artist and actor Jackie Chan during his vacation in the US. The ‘War 2’ star shared photos with the martial arts legend on Instagram on Monday.

Hrithik posed with Jackie Chan outside a hotel in Beverly Hills, US. While Hrithik donned an all-white outfit, Jackie Chan went for an all-black ensemble. Both completed their looks with matching white hats.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Fancy meeting you here sir @jackiechan. My broken bones look up to your broken bones. Forever and always,” the 51-year-old actor wrote in the caption.

Choreographer Bosco Martis reacted to the post with heart emoticons. Disha Patani’s sister Khushboo Patani commented, “Jackie,” with a heart emoticon. Hrithik’s War co-star Tiger Shroff wrote, “Whatt.”

Hrithik is currently vacationing in the US with his girlfriend, Saba Azad. He recently shared a photo of the couple strolling through the streets.

On the work front, Hrithik is set to make his OTT debut as a producer in the streaming space with Prime Video series Storm. Backed by Hrithik’s home banner HRX Films, the upcoming project stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Alaya F, Srishti Shrivastava, Rrama Sharma and Saba Azad in key roles.

Chan, known for films like The Fearless Hyena (1979), Who Am I? (1998) and Police Story (1985), was last seen in Jonathan Entwistle’s Karate Kid: Legends.