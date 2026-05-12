‘Ride or Die’ to ‘The Terminal List’: Prime Video unveils upcoming content slate for 2026

Prime Video announced a slate of renewals, premiere dates and casting updates during Amazon MGM Studios' 2026 Upfront Presentation held in New York City on Tuesday.

Among the key announcements, the streamer confirmed that Ride or Die, starring Octavia Spencer and Hannah Waddingham, will premiere on July 15. The series follows two best friends who go on the run after one discovers the other is secretly an assassin.

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Prime Video also renewed Reacher for a fifth season ahead of the fourth season’s release. Based on the novels by Lee Child, the action series stars Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher.

The streamer announced that Season 2 of The Terminal List, starring Chris Pratt, will premiere on October 21. The new season is based on the novel True Believer by Jack Carr.

Holiday comedy The Man With the Bag is set to debut on December 2, the streamer said. The film stars Arnold Schwarzenegger as Santa Claus, whose magic bag is stolen, forcing him to track down the thief using the naughty list.

In another update, Aaron Paul has joined Season 3 of Fallout in an undisclosed role. The show is based on the popular video game franchise of the same name.

Prime Video also renewed hidden-camera comedy Jury Duty for a third season. The series follows ordinary people placed in staged situations surrounded by actors without their knowledge.

The announcements were part of Amazon’s annual upfront presentation, where the company unveiled upcoming programming across scripted series, reality shows and live sports.