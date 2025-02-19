Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal turn presenters for queer relationship drama ‘TAPS’

Actor-producer duo Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have taken on the role of presenters for the short film TAPS, a queer relationship drama directed by Arvind Caulagi.

The short film, which will stream on YouTube from February 20, is produced by National Award-winning filmmaker Sudhanshu Saria in collaboration with KASHISH Film Festival and Lotus Visual Productions. Starring debutante actors Ullas Samrat and Rohit Mehra, TAPS offers an intimate portrayal of a couple navigating their way back to each other, according to PTI.

“It makes us happy as a couple to bring you a love story that is real and honest and complicated; because that's what it takes to turn love into a life lived together,” Richa wrote on Instagram alongside a short clip from the film.

“Backed by our dear friend Sudhanshu Saria who never shies away from stories that actually matter; we are proud to present TAPS — a heartwarming film by Arvind Caulagi featuring Ullas Samrat and Rohit Mehra, and produced by KASHISH Film Festival, Lotus Visual Productions and Four Line Films,” she added.

“Richa and I felt strongly that a film like this deserved to be seen by as many people as possible. The fact that we can bring this story to the world—it feels just right,” Ali Fazal told PTI.

Ali and Richa recently ventured into film production with their debut project, Girls Will Be Girls, released in 2024.