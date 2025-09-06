In pictures: Restored version of Bimal Roy’s ‘Do Bigha Zamin’ premieres at Venice

A 4K restored version of Bimal Roy’s 1953 award-winning film Do Bigha Zamin had its world premiere on Friday at the 82nd Venice Film Festival 2025. Members of Bimal Roy’s family, including his son Joy Bimal Roy, attended the screening at the Sala Corinto. Here’s a look.

1 5 Instagram/ @filmheritagefoundation

ADVERTISEMENT

Twenty one members of the Bimal Roy family made a big splash on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival to celebrate the legacy of their father, grandfather and great-grandfather and a great filmmaker.

2 5 Instagram/ @filmheritagefoundation

Federico Gironi (Curator, Venice Classics), FHF Director Shivendra Singh Dungarpur and Bimal Roy’s three children—Rinki Roy Bhattacharya, Aparajita Roy Sinha, and Joy Bimal Roy—introduced the film at Venice.

3 5 Instagram/ @filmheritagefoundation

Do Bigha Zamin, starring Balraj Sahni, Nirupa Roy, Ratan Kumar, Meena Kumari, Nana Palshikar, and Mehmood, was restored by the Film Heritage Foundation, in collaboration with Criterion and Janus Films. The process took three years to complete.

4 5 Instagram/ @filmheritagefoundation

Based on Rabindranath Tagore’s poem Dui Bigha Jomi and Salil Chowdhury’s short story Rickshawalla, the film revolves around Shambu, a poor farmer and his family. In the hope of earning enough money to pay off his debts and save his land, Shambhu becomes a rickshaw puller in Calcutta and faces many difficulties.

5 5 Instagram/ @filmheritagefoundation

Venice Film Festival Director Alberto Barbera, Oscar winning filmmaker and President of the International Jury of the festival Alexander Payne and FHF Director Shivendra Singh Dungarpur posed at the screening of Do Bigha Zamin.