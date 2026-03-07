Release of Mammootty-Mohanlal-starrer ‘Patriot’ uncertain following dispute over revenue sharing

The Malayalam film Patriot, featuring Mammootty and Mohanlal, has run into uncertainty after the Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK) opposed its theatre release following a dispute over revenue sharing.

Members of FEUOK said theatres under the organisation would not screen the movie as its producer, Anto Joseph, has demanded a 60 per cent share of the theatre collection during the first two weeks.

The movie is scheduled to hit theatres on April 23.

A FEUOK member told PTI that the usual practice for Malayalam films released in theatres under the body is a 60:40 collection ratio in the first week, which later shifts to 55:45 in the second week.

“However, the producer is demanding that the 60:40 ratio continue for the first two weeks. As theatre operators are already reeling under a severe financial crisis, such an agreement on revenue sharing cannot be accepted,” he said.

FEUOK maintained that if such a revenue-sharing arrangement is accepted, given that it is a big-budget film, other producers may demand the same in the future.

Producer Anto Joseph told the media that he had also learned of FEUOK's decision and that further discussions would be held on the issue.

He said the demand was made as the film is a big-budget project featuring leading actors Mammootty and Mohanlal. However, Joseph expressed confidence that there would be no issues with the film's release.

He added that the matter would also be taken up with the Kerala Film Producers Association.

Patriot is directed by Mahesh Narayanan.

Mammootty and Mohanlal had earlier appeared together in the 2008 film Twenty20, while Mohanlal made a cameo appearance in Kadal Kadannu Oru Maathukutty, starring Mammootty in 2013.