Kay Kay Menon’s ‘Special Ops’ Season 2 release postponed by a week

The release date for the second season of spy thriller series Special Ops, starring Kay Kay Menon, has been postponed to July 18, the streaming platform announced on Tuesday.

The show was originally slated to stream from July 11.

“Himmat and his squad are ready and it’s going to be worth all the wait. #HotstarSpecials #SpecialOps2, all episodes streaming from July 18, only on #JioHotstar,” streamer JioHotstar wrote on X alongside a poster of the series.

Himmat reassembles his trusted squad, including characters played by Karan Tacker, Saiyami Kher, Vinay Pathak, Muzammil Ibrahim and Meher Vij, to take on a rising threat of cyber terrorism.

The ensemble cast also features Prakash Raj, Tota Roy Choudhury, Dalip Tahil and Gautami Kapoor. Tahir Raj Bhasin plays the antagonist in this season.

Special Ops debuted in March 2020, shortly after the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, and quickly became a fan-favourite.

Created by Neeraj Pandey — known for acclaimed thrillers like A Wednesday!, Baby and Special 26 — the first season was praised for its gripping narrative, tight direction and powerful performances.

The original season followed intelligence officer Himmat Singh as he led a covert mission to capture a terrorist mastermind, concluding a 19-year pursuit. In November 2021, a prequel spin-off titled Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story explored the origins of Himmat Singh across four episodes.