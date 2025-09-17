MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston’s ‘The Morning Show’ renewed for Season 5

The fourth instalment of the drama series began streaming on Apple TV+ on Wednesday

Entertainment Web Desk Published 17.09.25, 03:50 PM
Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon in ‘The Morning Show’ Season 4 poster

Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon in ‘The Morning Show’ Season 4 poster File picture

Apple TV+’s The Morning Show has been renewed for a fifth season, even as the fourth instalment of the drama series starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, hit the streamer on Wednesday.

“The Morning Show has been a standout from the very start, debuting as one of the flagship series on Apple TV+,” said Apple TV+ programming head Matt Cherniss in a statement.

Set in spring 2024, Season 4 of The Morning Show stars Marion Cotillard, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Jon Hamm and Nicole Beharie.

Season 4 picks up after the Season 3 finale, in which Alex (Aniston) tried to block the acquisition — and possible dissolution — of UBA by proposing a merger with rival network NBN.

Aniston and Witherspoon executive produce The Morning Show. Developed by Kerry Ehrin, the series is produced by Media Res, Hello Sunshine and Echo Films, with Charlotte Stoudt serving as showrunner and executive producer. Additional EPs include Mimi Leder and Michael Ellenberg.

The Morning Show has earned multiple Emmy nominations over the years, including Outstanding Lead Actress for Witherspoon, Outstanding Supporting Actor for Crudup and Outstanding Guest Actress for Marcia Gay Harden.

