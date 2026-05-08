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regular-article-logo Friday, 08 May 2026

Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur-starrer ‘Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha’ now streaming on OTT

Directed by debutant Shaneil Deo, the film hit theatres on April 10

Entertainment Web Desk Published 08.05.26, 11:41 AM
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A poster of ‘Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha’ File picture

Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur-starrer Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha is now available to stream on Prime Video, the streaming platform announced on Friday.

The film is currently streaming on the platform in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam

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Directed by debutant Shaneil Deo, Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha hit theatres on April 10.

“Hari and Juliet, a love story written in rage. #DacoitOnPrime, Watch Now in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam,” reads the caption on Instagram.

According to IMDb, Dacoit revolves around an angry man seeking vengeance against his former girlfriend who betrayed him. The film is directed by Shaneil Deo, who has co-written the screenplay with Adivi.

The film also stars Anurag Kashyap, marking his Telugu debut as an actor.

Presented by Annapurna Studios, Dacoit is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda and Suniel Narang.

Adivi also has Goodachari 2, directed by Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi, in the pipeline.

Mrunal was last seen in Do Deewane Seher Mein. Also starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, the film is currently streaming on Netflix.

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Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha Mrunal Thakur Adivi Sesh Prime Video Shows
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