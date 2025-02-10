‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ re-release crosses lifetime collection of original run at box office

Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane-starrer Sanam Teri Kasam has achieved an unexpected box office turnaround with its re-release. Originally released in 2016, the romantic drama was a commercial failure, earning a lifetime total of Rs 8 crore nett. However, its second theatrical run has already crossed this figure in just two days.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Sanam Teri Kasam earned Rs 4.25 crore nett on its opening day, more than three times its original first-day collection. On the second day, the film saw a further 15 per cent rise, adding Rs 5 crore nett to its total. On Sunday, the film added Rs 5.75 crore nett to its collection, bringing the three-day collection to Rs 15 crore nett.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sanam Teri Kasam’s renewed success follows a growing trend in Bollywood, where movies that underperformed in their initial release have found a second life at the box office. Films like Laila Majnu and Tumbbad have also gained traction upon re-release, benefiting from renewed audience interest and word-of-mouth appreciation over time.

Hollywood film Interstellar also had a strong opening weekend during its re-release in India. The Christopher Nolan-directed sci-fi epic grossed Rs 2.40 crore on its opening day and saw a significant 40 per cent jump on the second day, collecting Rs 3.25 crore nett. On Sunday Interstellar amassed another Rs 3.25 crore nett, taking its three-day earnings in India to Rs 8.9 crore nett in India.

Meanwhile, new Bollywood releases have struggled to make an impact at the box office. Himesh Reshammiya’s Badass Ravikumar witnessed a sharp decline in collections after an average opening. It opened with a collection of Rs 2.45 crore nett on Friday, followed by Rs 2 crore nett on Saturday. The film collected Rs 1.40 crore nett on Sunday, taking its total to Rs 6.15 crore nett over the weekend.

Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s Loveyapa, despite mixed reviews, maintained a steadier pace. After an opening day collection of Rs 1.15 crore nett on Friday, the romcom minted Rs 1.65 crore nett on Saturday followed by additional Rs 1.65 crore nett on Sunday, taking its domestic total to Rs 4.45 crore nett so far.