‘Third person in our marriage’: Ravi Mohan’s wife Aarti Ravi accuses actor of infidelity

Ponniyin Selvan star Ravi Mohan’s estranged wife, Aarti Ravi, accused the actor of infidelity in a long note on Wednesday amid divorce proceedings, claiming that a “third person” was the reason behind their separation.

“The truth needs to be said – once and for all. Money, power, interference, or control- none of these are why our marriage suffers. There is a third person in our marriage. What broke us wasn’t something between us-it was someone outside… This person was already in the picture long before any divorce papers were filed. This isn’t guesswork. I have proof,” Aarti wrote on Instagram.

Recently, Ravi Mohan was seen at a wedding in Chennai with his rumoured partner, singer-therapist Kenishaa Francis. Their videos from the event quickly went viral on social media. However, Aarti didn’t mention Kenishaa’s name in her post Thursday.

Aarti refuted the rumours that Ravi Mohan was forced to leave the house empty-handed. “He left wearing branded sneakers, fully dressed, with his wallet, his Range, and all other belongings he wanted to take. He was not exiled. He left peacefully, knowingly, and with a plan.”

Aarti’s statement comes a week after Ravi Mohan accused her of physical, mental, emotional and financial abuse. In an Instagram post, he said he felt “isolated” and “caged” with her.

Reacting to the allegations of abuse and isolation on Thursday, Aarti asked why the actor waited so long if life with her was so difficult. “Why celebrate anniversaries, attend vacations, and continue a life if the environment was unlivable? A man with every resource stayed – until he was confronted. That was the moment he chose to walk – not out of fear, but because the secret was no longer safe.”

Calling Ravi’s claims of being ‘held hostage’ comical, she wrote, “If he stayed, it was by choice. I gave up my career despite a Master’s degree from the UK to support his life. All financial decisions were mutual – and I have proof.”

Aarti expressed her dismay at being vilified publicly. “After 18 years, you could have walked away with dignity. Instead, you threw me into the fire for something you did.”

Ravi Mohan announced his separation from wife Aarti Ravi in September last year after 15 years of marriage. Shortly after this announcement, Aarti took to Instagram to share that the decision was taken by the actor without her knowledge or consent.

Ravi Mohan and Aarti tied the knot in 2009. They have two sons, Aarav and Ayaan.