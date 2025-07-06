Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts ‘OG Kolhapuri’; takes dig at Italian fashion house Prada

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan on Sunday flaunted a pair of silver kolhapuri sandals, seemingly taking a dig at Italian luxury fashion brand Prada, which had allegedly rebranded the traditional handcrafted Indian footwear last month, without acknowledging its true origin.

The photo Kareena shared on her Instagram Story shows her sitting by a poolside. “Sorry not Prada...but my OG Kolhapuri,” wrote Kareena, making it clear that she would rather stick to wearing the classic leather sandals than opt for the luxury brand.

Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan

Her post comes in the wake of a backlash Prada faced following its Men’s 2026 fashion show in June, where the brand unveiled slip-ons it described as “open-toed flat leather sandals”. The footwear that bore a striking resemblance to India’s traditional Kolhapuri chappals. Priced at USD 800, the sandals stirred outrage online as the brand had failed to recognise its cultural significance.

The controversy escalated when the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (MACCIA) accused Prada of cultural appropriation. In a formal letter, MACCIA president Lalit Gandhi pointed out the similarity between the designer sandals and Kolhapuris, which were granted Geographical Indication (GI) status by the Indian government in 2019. “The collection includes footwear designs that bear a close resemblance to Kolhapuri sandals,” Gandhi wrote. MACCIA’s letter also urged Prada to ensure fair compensation to the artisans and also an adherence to ethical fashion practices that respect traditional knowledge and cultural rights.

In response, Prada issued a statement acknowledging the inspiration behind the design. Lorenzo Bertelli, head of corporate social responsibility and heir to the Prada legacy, wrote to MACCIA: “We acknowledge the sandals are inspired by traditional Indian handcrafted footwear, with a centuries-old heritage.” He also stated that the showcased sandals are still in the design phase and have not yet been commercialised.

The controversy has since reached the courts. A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in the Bombay High Court alleging that Prada’s ‘Toe Ring Sandals’, launched on June 22, closely mimic GI-tagged Kolhapuris in both design and cultural significance.

Kolhapuri chappals — crafted without nails, dyed using natural ingredients, and polished with traditional oils — have been an integral part of Indian craftsmanship since the 13th century. These footwear are unique to parts of Maharashtra and Karnataka and they remain a symbol of India’s artisanal heritage.

On the work front, Kareena last appeared in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again (2024) alongside Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor and Jackie Shroff. The actress is set to star opposite Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran in Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming directorial Daayra.