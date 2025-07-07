Anurag Basu's 'Metro... In Dino' earns over Rs 15 crore in India on opening weekend

Anurag Basu’s Metro… In Dino has crossed the Rs 15-crore mark at the domestic box office at the end of its opening weekend in theatres, as per trade reports.

After a slow start on Friday, earning Rs 3.5 crore nett, the romance musical saw a jump in collections over the weekend. It earned Rs 6 crore nett on Saturday, followed by Rs 7.25 crore nett on Sunday, according to figures from industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk.

ADVERTISEMENT

The romantic drama, billed as a spiritual successor to Basu’s 2007 film Life in a Metro, drew an occupancy rate of 39.75 per cent on Sunday, with evening seeing better traction at nearly 57.14 per cent in major cities.

Headlined by an ensemble cast that includes Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Sheikh, Metro… In Dino weaves together multiple love stories set in an urban landscape, much like its predecessor.

The film marks a reunion between Basu and music director Pritam, whose soundtrack for Life in a Metro remains popular even today.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan-starrer Sitaare Zameen Par is heading towards the Rs 159-crore milestone at the Indian box office after 17 days in theatres. The comedy drama film directed by R.S. Prasanna has minted Rs 148.8 crore nett in India so far.

Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, the movie features an ensemble of neurodivergent actors, including Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishnan Varma, Vedant Sharmaa, Naman Misra, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Simran Mangeshkar, Ashish Pendse, Samvit Desai, Aayush Bhansali.