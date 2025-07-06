Singer Melanie Janine Brown ties the knot with hairstylist Rory McPhee

Singer Melanie Janine Brown, better known as Mel B, married hairstylist Rory McPhee in an intimate wedding ceremony.

According to the entertainment news magazine People, the duo took the vows on Saturday in The Crypt of St Paul's Cathedral in London.

ADVERTISEMENT

Emma Bunton, Cara Delevingne, Katherine Ryan and Daisy Lowe were among the celebrity guests at the wedding.

Mel wore a custom gown for her big day made by Josephine Scott, and later changed into another outfit from designer Justin Alexander.

McPhee, 37 and Mel, 50, dated for six years. The duo got engaged in October 2022.

The former Spice Girls member has previously been married twice. She tied the knot with dancer Jimmy Gulzar in 1998, but they divorced after 2 two years in 2000.

She later got married to Stephen Belafonte in 2007. The couple announced their divorce in 2017.

Mel has three daughters: Phoenix,26, with Gulzar, Angel Iris, 18, with Eddie Murphy, and Madison,13, with Belafonte.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.