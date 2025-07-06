‘Mountains of pride fill my heart’: Amitabh Bachchan praises son Abhishek’s performance in ‘Kaalidhar Laapata’

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan praised son Abhishek Bachchan for his performance in the drama film "Kaalidhar Laapata".

The film is directed by Madhumita Sundararaman and released on ZEE5 on Friday.

Amitabh uploaded a post on his X handle on Sunday, noting how both, the film and Abhishek's performance, has been praised by the audience.

"With the mountains of praise coming for Abhishek and the film 'Kaalidhar Laapata' mountains of pride fill my heart and mind for my SON," he wrote.

The plot of the film revolves around a middle-aged man suffering from a progressive degenerative illness, who discovers that his family intends to leave him behind and attempts to vanish into a fair. However, in his escapade, he forms a connection with an orphaned boy.

"Kaalidhar Laapata" also features Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Nimrat Kaur in a special appearance. It is the Hindi remake of Sundararaman's own Tamil film, "KD A Karuppudurai", which had a theatrical release in 2019.

The original film had Mu Ramaswamy in the lead role and was well-received by the audience.





